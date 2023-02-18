President Ilham Aliyev: Karabakh Armenians are Azerbaijani citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Karabakh Armenians are Azerbaijani citizens, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary session on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus”, News.Az reports.

“Karabakh Armenians are Azerbaijani citizens, are minority. Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic country. And all minorities in Azerbaijan enjoy same rights and privileges including cultural, linguistical, and any other and also security,” the head of state emphasized.

