President Ilham Aliyev: Karabakh Armenians are Azerbaijani citizens

  • Politics
Karabakh Armenians are Azerbaijani citizens, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary session on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus”, News.Az reports. 

“Karabakh Armenians are Azerbaijani citizens, are minority. Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic country. And all minorities in Azerbaijan enjoy same rights and privileges including cultural, linguistical, and any other and also security,” the head of state emphasized.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

