President Ilham Aliyev launches newly renovated “Gabala” power substation

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly renovated 110/35/10 KV “Gabala” power substation in Gabala district.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the substation.

The head of state launched “Gabala” and 110/35/10 KV “Agdash” substations.

