President Ilham Aliyev launches newly renovated “Gabala” power substation
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly renovated 110/35/10 KV “Gabala” power substation in Gabala district.
President Ilham Aliyev viewed the substation.
The head of state launched “Gabala” and 110/35/10 KV “Agdash” substations.
