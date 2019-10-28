President Ilham Aliyev launches newly renovated “Gabala” power substation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly renovated 110/35/10 KV “Gabala” power substation in Gabala district.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the substation.

The head of state launched “Gabala” and 110/35/10 KV “Agdash” substations.

News.Az

