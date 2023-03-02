President Ilham Aliyev: Leadership in mobilizing global efforts to fight pandemic demonstrated Non-Aligned Movement’s influence

+ ↺ − 16 px

“NAM’s leadership in mobilizing global efforts to fight the pandemic once more demonstrated the Movement’s influence and responsibility,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan provided coronavirus-related financial and humanitarian support to more than 80 countries, most of those from our NAM family either through bilateral channels or World Health Organization,” the head of state noted.

News.Az