President Ilham Aliyev makes post on liberation of Fuzuli - VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media accounts in connection with the liberation of Fuzuli from occupation, News.Az reports.The post reads: “Our Victory history - four years have passed since the liberation of Fuzuli from Armenian occupation.”
Zəfər tariximiz - Füzulinin Ermənistan işğalından azad edilməsindən dörd il ötür.#QarabağAzərbaycandır#KarabakhisAzerbaijan pic.twitter.com/TPeQQ8Vg2G— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) October 17, 2024