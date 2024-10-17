Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev makes post on liberation of Fuzuli - VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media accounts in connection with the liberation of Fuzuli from occupation, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “Our Victory history - four years have passed since the liberation of Fuzuli from Armenian occupation.”


