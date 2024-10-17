President Ilham Aliyev makes post on liberation of Fuzuli - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media accounts in connection with the liberation of Fuzuli from occupation, News.Az reports.

Zəfər tariximiz - Füzulinin Ermənistan işğalından azad edilməsindən dörd il ötür.#QarabağAzərbaycandır#KarabakhisAzerbaijan pic.twitter.com/TPeQQ8Vg2G — İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) October 17, 2024

The post reads: “Our Victory history - four years have passed since the liberation of Fuzuli from Armenian occupation.”

News.Az