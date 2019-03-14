President Ilham Aliyev meets Albanian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Albania Ilir Meta, who is attending the 7th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Albanian President for his visit to Azerbaijan, and his participation in the 7th Global Baku Forum. The head of state described the growing number of Forum participants as a sign of the increasing influence of the event. He noted that the Forum creates ample opportunities for discussing international issues, including bilateral relations.

Pointing to the TAP project, the head of state underlined that the construction is successfully underway and is in its final stage. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the project also unites the two countries and their peoples. The President noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to bilateral relations with Albania.

Albanian President Ilir Meta hailed the importance of the 7th Global Baku Forum, underlining the event’s contribution to international cooperation. He thanked President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the development of bilateral relations. The Albanian President said he saw great changes in Azerbaijan.

On the TAP project, the Albanian President reaffirmed that the construction work is successfully underway. President Ilir Meta expressed his country’s keenness to expand relations with Azerbaijan in various fields, particularly in tourism, as well as Azerbaijan’s creating domestic gasification system in Albania.

The two countries’ successful cooperation and their support for each other within international organizations was hailed at the meeting.

The sides also exchanged views on expanding mutual trade, exploring the export and import opportunities, establishing cooperation between the business structures and a number of other issues.

News.Az

