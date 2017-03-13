President Ilham Aliyev meets with Airbus vice-president in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan has held a number of meetings as part of his official visit to Paris.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Executive Vice President of Space Systems in the Airbus Defence and Space Division Nicolas Chamussy in Paris.

Long-term successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Airbus was hailed at the meeting, and the sides pointed out good prospects for future collaboration.



They particularly exchanged views on cooperation in making advanced satellites.

News.Az

News.Az