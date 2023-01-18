President Ilham Aliyev meets with President and Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberg Group in Davos

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President and Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberg Group Cees 't Hart in Davos, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties hailed the activities of Carlsberg Group in Azerbaijan. The sides emphasized the positive impact of the economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan on the business environment.

It was noted that the company has localized 100 percent of barley processing in Azerbaijan, and the localization of malt processing will be brought to 100 percent in the near future.

During the conversation, the sides stressed that a new malt processing plant will be launched in Azerbaijan in 2024, pointing out plans for making new investments in the country.

Cees 't Hart expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his support for the activities of Carlsberg Group in Azerbaijan.

