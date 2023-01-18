President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Global Affairs at “The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.” in Davos

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Global Affairs at “The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.” Jared Cohen in Davos, News.Az reports.

They noted that the successful cooperation of “The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.” with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Fund continues.

News.Az