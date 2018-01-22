President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of the World Economic Forum in Davos

The working visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Swiss Confederation to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum began, APA rpeorts.

On January 22, the head of state met with the president of the World Economic Forum, Berg Brend in Davos.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Borge Brende on his election as president of the World Economic Forum, and wished him success in his activities.

Long-term fruitful cooperation between the World Economic Forum and Azerbaijan was emphasized. Azerbaijan’s contribution to international cooperation was stressed, and the importance of global projects that the country is involved in, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which was commissioned last year, as well as TANAP project, execution of which is coming to an end, was noted.

The development of the non-oil sector in oil-rich Azerbaijan was hailed, the growing tourist flow to the country was underlined during the meeting.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the current state of negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

They exchanged views over the prospects for cooperation between the World Economic Forum and Azerbaijan.

