President Ilham Aliyev meets with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Munich, at the latter’s request, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, John Kerry congratulated the head of state on his victory in the presidential election and on Baku’s hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations. He warmly recalled his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting international efforts in the field of climate change through its involvement with the COP. Azerbaijan is also undertaking serious measures at the national level in the field of renewable energy and green transition, closely supporting the initiatives in this area at both regional and global scales. Climate finance will be the central focus of COP29, and Azerbaijan remains committed to fostering global solidarity, especially between the Global North and the Global South. Azerbaijan, with its four-year presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement, has a very good experience in this regard. Furthermore, Azerbaijan takes an active part in various platforms, leveraging this engagement to promote the realization of global solidarity goals.

In the context of regional initiatives, the head of state underscored the significance of the project related to the seabed of the Black Sea and emphasized the establishment of a renewable line on the Caspian seabed, highlighting collaborative efforts with Central Asian countries.

John Kerry highlighted the climate finance as one of the foremost contemporary issues. He noted the rapid technological advancement related to green transitions with the positive outcomes achieved in this regard. John Kerry expressed hope that decisions to be adopted in Baku would give a serious impetus to international efforts in the climate change process.

President Ilham Aliyev extended an invitation to John Kerry to visit Azerbaijan to participate in COP29.

John Kerry expressed his pleasure in participating in COP29.

