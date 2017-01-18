President Ilham Aliyev met with LUKOIL president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with president of Russian LUKOIL company Vahid Alakbarov in Davos, APA reports.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed cooperation between Azerbaijan and LUKOIL, pointing out good history of the company`s activity in the country. President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated LUKOIL`s participation in the projects carried out in Azerbaijan.

Vahid Alakbarov emphasized the strategic importance of LUKOIL`s relations with SOCAR, and praised cooperation in various areas.

They also discussed the measures relating to Shahdeniz project, transportation of the oil produced by LUKOIL in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, as well as the outlook for global oil price.

