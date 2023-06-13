President Ilham Aliyev: Negotiations on establishment of joint Türkiye-Azerbaijan university are in the final stage

“Negotiations on the establishment of the joint Türkiye-Azerbaijan university are in the final stage,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports.

“We strongly hope that this issue will be resolved in the near future, in the coming months, and another contribution will be made to our brotherly relations,” the head of state noted.

News.Az