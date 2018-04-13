President Ilham Aliyev: "No external force can make us abandon this path"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"All of us should try to further strengthen our country."

"Today Azerbaijan is a strong state. We must build an even stronger state. Our path is the path of independence. No external force can make us abandon from this path. This way is a conscious choice of the Azerbaijani people. We are an independent country. We are a great nation. Only a great nation can achieve such results. Azerbaijan can achieve such success only in conditions of independence. Our destiny is in our hands." APA reports that President Ilham Aliyev stated this at a concert organized outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in honor of the victory in the elections.

President Ilham Aliyev also addressed the Azerbaijani youth during his speech: "I appeal to the Azerbaijani youth - the future of our country is in your hands. We are proud of our youth. The young generation will govern Azerbaijan, lead it into a happy future along the path of independence.

"We are an independent and strong country. We follow the path that we have chosen. I am confident that this path will lead Azerbaijan to a happier future."

The President noted that the government's policy will lead Azerbaijan into a happier future.

News.Az

