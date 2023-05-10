President Ilham Aliyev: No other country in the world that developed as fast as Azerbaijan in the last 20 years

“As for economic development, no other country in the world that developed as fast as Azerbaijan in the last 20 years. Our economy has increased more than three times,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“Our foreign exchange reserves have reached 65 billion dollars. Our foreign exchange reserves exceed foreign debt about 10 times. We do not depend on anyone and do not interfere in anyone's affairs. But we do not and will not allow anyone to poke their noses into our affairs, be it political issues, Azerbaijan-Armenia issues, or Karabakh, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan,” the head of state emphasized.

