President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of border checkpoint on Lachin-Khankendi road is Azerbaijan’s sovereign right

President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia does not allow the creation of the corridor to Nakhchivan, refuses to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands where Russian peacekeepers had been temporarily deployed and misuse the Lachin corridor by transporting ammunition and other military goods as he received Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that opening of the checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road is the manifestation of the fact that Azerbaijan had ensured its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

News.Az