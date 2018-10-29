President Ilham Aliyev opens new building of mixed type orphanage Shaki

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total area of the 80-seat building is more than 2,000 square metres

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a new building of the mixed type orphanage constructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state and first lady cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage.

The total area of the 80-seat building is more than 2,000 square metres.

The two-storey building has bedrooms, library, computer and music rooms, workshop, gym, medical point, kitchen, canteen and laundry.

An outdoor playground was built, landscaping work was carried out, a green area was created, and trees were planted in the territory of the orphanage.

News.Az

News.Az