President Ilham Aliyev orders establishment of “Khinalig and Koch yolu” State Historical, Cultural and Ethnographic Reserve

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the establishment of the “Khinalig and Koch yolu” State Historical, Cultural and Ethnographic Reserve, News.Az reports.

Under the Order, the necessary expenses required for the activities of the Reserve will be financed at the expense of the funds provided for in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az