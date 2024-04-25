Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan visited devastated areas of Fuzuli city and viewed master plan of the city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, visited the devastated areas of the city of Fuzuli and examined the city’s master plan, News.Az reports.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, briefed President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on the destruction and acts of vandalism perpetrated by Armenia during its occupation of Fuzuli district over three decades. President Sadyr Zhaparov was informed that the ruins of the destroyed buildings would be preserved in the future Fuzuli Memorial Complex. Museums of Occupation and Victory will also be established within the complex.

The heads of state were then updated on the progress and future developments outlined in the master plan of Fuzuli.

According to the master plan, the city’s administrative area is projected to cover 1943 hectares, with a population expected to reach 50,000 people by 2040. A “smart city” concept has been proposed to enhance traditional networks and services through digital solutions, contributing to the city’s sustainable development and the well-being of businessmen and its residents. To provide comfortable and modern living conditions, the plan includes the construction of medium and low-rise residential buildings, individual houses with courtyard areas, educational, healthcare, cultural, and industrial facilities, as well as recreational areas. Three residential complexes are currently under construction, comprising a total of 2,462 apartments designed to meet modern urban standards. The city will also feature a 22.5-hectare Central Park and the 180-bed Fuzuli District Central Hospital.

