President Ilham Aliyev provides substantial support to sports - minister

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev provides great support to sports, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, President of European Gymnastics Farid Gayibov said at the opening ceremony of the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, News.az reports.

He underscored that the burgeoning popularity of rhythmic gymnastics in the country is attributed to the attentive support and care of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan and President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), Mehriban Aliyeva.

"Azerbaijan has hosted numerous competitions in various types of gymnastics, namely World and European Championships and World Cups," he noted.

Gayibov welcomed all participants of the first European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku and expressed gratitude to members of the local organizing committee.

The European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku has found its finalists in hoop and ball exercises.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

In the seniors category, Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual events, along with a team comprising Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group performances. Additionally, Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibragimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the junior category athletes competing in individual programs.

News.Az