President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming ambassador of San Marino

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of San Marino John Mazza.

Ambassador John Mazza presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state noted that there are opportunities for expanding relations between the two countries in the fields of politics, economy and tourism, adding that the contacts have been fostered in this direction.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled the visit of the leaders of San Marino to Azerbaijan in 2015, and expressed hope that reciprocal visits at different levels will contribute to the development of bilateral ties.

Ambassador John Mazza underlined that there are great opportunities for developing relations between the two countries, saying that San Marino is interested in deepening relations with Azerbaijan and expanding cooperation in political, cultural and tourism areas. The ambassador said that he will visit Azerbaijan on a regular basis, hold meetings with the relevant government authorities and spare no effort to develop the bilateral relations.

Emphasizing that San Marino has a very close relationship with Italy, the diplomat noted the existence of opportunities for cooperation in this framework between the two countries, especially in the fields of education and tourism.

The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan has very good relations with both Italy and the Vatican. The President underscored that Italy-Azerbaijan relations are developing at the level of strategic partnership. President Ilham Aliyev also recalled his visits to the Vatican and the popes` visits to Azerbaijan. The President of Azerbaijan noted that there are good opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. The head of state stressed the importance of establishing direct contacts between the business communities of Azerbaijan and San Marino, presenting tourism opportunities of San Marino in Azerbaijan, as well as expanding opportunities for cooperation in the field of education.

News.Az