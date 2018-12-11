President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Iran Border Guard commander

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guard Commander Qasem Rezaee.

The head of state hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in a variety of areas, including border security cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the departure and arrival of the two countries’ citizens and businessmen as well as cargo transportation between the two countries, and described the Iran-Azerbaijan border as the border of friendship. Hailing the importance of the meetings of heads of the two countries’ border services, the President noted that cooperation between the Border Guard services is of great significance in developing Iran-Azerbaijan bilateral relations. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that Qasem Rezaee’s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guard Commander Qasem Rezaee shared his pleasant impressions about Azerbaijan, and wished President Ilham Aliyev success in his tireless activities. Qasem Rezaee said he is pleased to meet with the Azerbaijani President again and hear the head of state’s recommendations and meaningful views relating to the development of relations between the two countries. He noted that their visit to Baku made pleasant impressions on them.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.

News.Az

News.Az