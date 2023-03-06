President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, News.Az reports.

The head of state recalled his meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, and emphasized that Azerbaijan was committed to the Brussels peace agenda.

Toivo Klaar, in turn, pointed out the fruitful meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and the President of the European Council in Munich, adding that the European Union would continue to contribute to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

They exchanged views on the process of negotiations on a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az