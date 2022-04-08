President Ilham Aliyev receives members of Azerbaijani national team participating in European Wrestling Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received members of the Azerbaijani national team participating in the European Wrestling Championships which was held in Hungary.

President Aliyev said that at the European Championship held in Budapest a few days ago, Azerbaijani wrestlers once again made the country’s people happy and returned home with a great victory.

“Winning 16 medals, our wrestlers raised the sporting glory of Azerbaijan again. One of these medals was won by our female athlete and the rest by our freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams. Thus, our freestyle wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling teams finished first in Europe. This is a great victory and a tremendous achievement. Becoming first in Europe, becoming first in any sport can be considered a huge success. Of course, Azerbaijani wrestlers have once again promoted our wrestling, because wrestling is our traditional sport. Wrestling has great traditions in our country, and these traditions live on,” the head of state said.

