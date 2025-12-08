President Ilham Aliyev receives official welcome in Bratislava

President Ilham Aliyev receives official welcome in Bratislava

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official welcome ceremony for President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan was held on December 8 in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at the Presidential Palace, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Slovakia were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

The two presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to President Peter Pellegrini, while members of the Slovak delegation were presented to President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed for official photographs.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the guest book.

News.Az