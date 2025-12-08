President Ilham Aliyev lands in Slovakia for official visit

Yandex metrika counter

On December 8, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan arrived in the Slovak Republic for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Bratislava's Milan Štefánik International Airport, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Peter Vodráška, Chief of Staff of the Office of the President of the Slovak Republic, and other officials.

