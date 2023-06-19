President Ilham Aliyev receives OPEC Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais.

Haitham Al Ghais conveyed Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud`s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked the OPEC Secretary General to pass on his own greetings to Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud.

Successful cooperation of Azerbaijan with OPEC+ countries was highlighted at the meeting. The Secretary General underlined that Azerbaijan had contributed much under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev to the OPEC+ format from the first day of its establishment. Haitham Al Ghais thanked the head of state for this.

At the same time, they touched upon role of the activity in the OPEC+ format in the global oil market today, and underlined that stability was maintained in this market until now thanks to the activity in this format.

During the conversation, they discussed the current issues in the field of fossil fuels, and stressed the importance of allocating investments to this area in the future. Taking into account the increasing demand for energy as a result of the growth of the world economy, they noted that the recent reduction of investments in this field has caused some concern.

Along with the progress made in the green energy area in the world, the important role played by traditional fuel was emphasized at the meeting. They noted that the application of new technologies is of particular importance in terms of reducing environmental damage in the field of traditional energy.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

News.Az