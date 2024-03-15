President Ilham Aliyev receives President of Munich Security Conference Foundation Council Wolfgang Ischinger

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Wolfgang Ischinger, the President of the Munich Security Conference Foundation Council, News.Az reports.

The head of state expressed his satisfaction with his regular participation in the meetings of the Munich Security Conference and the discussions held within its framework.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that during his participation in the Munich Security Conference this February, cooperation issues related to COP29 were discussed between Azerbaijan and the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the organization of a separate event of the Munich Security Conference dedicated to climate security and peace agenda within the framework of COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan.

Wolfgang Ischinger mentioned that the Munich Security Conference Foundation holds events in different regions of the world each year and extended his invitation for Azerbaijan to be represented in those events.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed the regional peace agenda.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan had initiated the peace treaty with Armenia and proposed the fundamental principles of the peace treaty.

It was noted that COP29 would contribute to the peace agenda. The head of state said that the agreements reached in relation to COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan had actually emerged as part of the peace agenda. In this regard, Azerbaijan will also make efforts to advance the peace agenda in the context of COP29 in the region.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

News.Az