President Ilham Aliyev receives Russian General Staff Chief

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov, who is on a visit in Baku for a meeting with NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

The importance of Baku’s holding high-profile international negotiations on a regular basis was underlined at the meeting.

The successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in all areas was emphasized, the expansion of military and military-technical cooperation was hailed.

The sides also discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations in military and military-technical areas.

News.Az


