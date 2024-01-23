President Ilham Aliyev receives Russia’s deputy prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission Alexei Overchuk, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides noted that the year 2023 was successful in terms of results related to the economic cooperation between the two countries. They recalled the contacts held between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia as part of the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in Saint Petersburg in last December.

Emphasizing a broad agenda of the economic cooperation, the parties pointed out the plans for new areas in this field. They evaluated the growth of the trade turnover by 17.5 percent, as well as the continuous growth of cargo and transit transportation as a good indicator of cooperation between the two countries. The sides emphasized the importance of signing the roadmap on the development of key areas of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation for the years 2024-2026. They expressed hope that Alexei Overchuk's visit would contribute to expanding relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two also exchanged views on issues related to transport and logistics, and promotion of the North-South Transport Corridor.

News.Az