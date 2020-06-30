President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to the Governor of Canada

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Governor of Canada Julie Payette on the occasion of the national holiday - Canada Day.

The letter reads:

"It is on my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan that I wish to offer my cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and your people on the occasion of July 1 – Canada Day.

There are ample opportunities for the development of Azerbaijan-Canada relations that are based on friendship and mutual respect across different domains. We highly appreciate that within the international organizations, your country, guided by its commitment to the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act renders support to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its borders.

I wish to state that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the friendly people of Canada as we face challenging times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this notable day, I wish strong health and happiness to you, and everlasting prosperity to your people."

News.Az