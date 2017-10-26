President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Turkmen counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of his country’s na

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Turkmenistan - Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.



“Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are tied with friendly and neighborly relations that have historically roots,” the president noted. “I’m convinced that our interstate relations and mutually beneficial cooperation which rely on such a solid foundation will continue to serve the interests of our peoples.”



“On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the brotherly people of Turkmenistan peace and prosperity,” President Aliyev said.

News.Az

News.Az