President Ilham Aliyev signs order to award Azerbaijani athletes who showed top performances at 3rd European Games

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to award Azerbaijani athletes who showed top performances at the 3rd European Games held in the Polish city of Kraków, as well as their coaches and other specialists who were engaged in the process of preparing athletes for the Games, News.Az reports.

Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Youth and Sports is allocated 900,000 manats to this end.

