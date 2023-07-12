Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev signs order to award Azerbaijani athletes who showed top performances at 3rd European Games

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to award Azerbaijani athletes who showed top performances at 3rd European Games

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to award Azerbaijani athletes who showed top performances at the 3rd European Games held in the Polish city of Kraków, as well as their coaches and other specialists who were engaged in the process of preparing athletes for the Games, News.Az reports. 

Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Youth and Sports is allocated 900,000 manats to this end.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      