President Ilham Aliyev signs order to mark centenary of Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to mark the 100th jubilee of legendary Azerbaijani member of the French Resistance during the Second World War Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov.

Under the presidential order, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan are tasked to draw up and implement a plan of actions to ensure the celebration of the jubilee of legendary Azerbaijani partisan Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov.

The Cabinet of Ministers shall resolve the issues arising from this Order.

News.Az