President Ilham Aliyev: Stability Azerbaijan enjoys for many years was one of main factors of its economic development

“Azerbaijan is a country which enjoys stability for many, many years, and this was one of the main factors of our economic development,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the international conference under the motto “Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economy” at ADA University, News.Az reports.

Strong economy, political-economic stability and predictability of the policy of our government, all these factors, along with building bridges and establishing closer relations with as many countries as possible led to today’s reality,” the head of state said.

News.Az