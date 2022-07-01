News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Economic Development
Tag:
Economic Development
Energy resources and diversification strategies in Central Asia
19 Jan 2026-20:20
China's economy expanded by robust 4.6% in previous quarter
18 Oct 2024-21:56
Turkmenistan aims to attain sustainable energy and optimize resource use
20 Sep 2024-18:10
IMF slightly downgrades US economic forecast for 2024
28 Jun 2024-00:45
How Azerbaijan adapts to new technologies in agriculture
09 Jun 2024-23:15
Socio-economic development of liberated areas of Azerbaijan —
an analytical perspective
29 Apr 2024-05:51
Conditions created in Azerbaijan for the attraction of foreign investors
(ANALYTICS)
27 Oct 2023-17:12
President Ilham Aliyev: Stability Azerbaijan enjoys for many years was one of main factors of its economic development
25 Nov 2022-07:00
Azerbaijan aims to ensure sustainable economic development of its liberated territories – deputy minister
05 Oct 2022-13:48
Latest News
Takaichi flags China threat in security push
US imports from Taiwan overtake China for first time in decades
Two missing after cargo ship collides with fishing boat off central Japan
Wexner tells Congress he was duped by Epstein -
VIDEO
Historic reserve targeted by gold hunters in Baku -
VIDEO
Employees detained over warehouse theft in Baku
Jaylen Brown powers Celtics past Curry-less Warriors
South Korea ex-president Yoon apologises after life term
Volkswagen workers approve first UAW contract
Jet2 flight makes emergency landing at Bristol airport
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31