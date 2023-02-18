President Ilham Aliyev: Tbilisi format would be natural and we are also welcoming that

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, at the meeting held with the participation of Secretary of State Blinken, I officially put forward this as a proposal. We will wait for a response from Armenia,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by TV channels in Munich, News.Az reports.

Answering the question of the journalist, who said that Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili will also participate in the panel discussion to be held today, and asked “Can the Tbilisi format come up?” President Ilham Aliyev said: “Maybe. Because it would be natural. We are also welcoming that. This issue was discussed during my visit to Georgia. The Armenian side is somewhat hesitant about this. But I think it would be fair.”

News.Az