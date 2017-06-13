President Ilham Aliyev visits grave of late Energy Minister Natig Aliyev
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today visited the tomb of late Energy Minister, Honored Engineer, holder of Shohrat Order Natig Aliyev.
President Ilham Aliyev put flowers at the grave of Natig Aliyev in the Alley of Honors.
President Ilham Aliyev once again offered his condolences to the late minister’s son Farhad Aliyev.
Farhad Aliyev thanked the head of state for paying tribute to his father.
