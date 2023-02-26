President Ilham Aliyev visits Khojaly genocide memorial

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Khojaly genocide memorial in Khatai district, Baku on the 31st anniversary of the bloody tragedy which went down in the history of mankind in the 20th century as the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to Khojaly victims.

News.Az