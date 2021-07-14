President Ilham Aliyev warns Armenia: Let them think carefully before it is too late

+ ↺ − 16 px

International organizations are now reacting positively to the delimitation work. If Armenia does not want to do that, it is up to it, but let them think carefully before it is too late, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state made the statement Wednesday during a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement, Binagadi district, Baku.

"Just as in the past, if they had voluntarily vacated our lands, they would not have been humiliated like that."

"Our proposal is the proposal of the winning country, the proposal of the strong side, the proposal of the victorious people," the president said. "If there is a negative reaction to this in Armenia, it is up to them. But again, they will regret it. From now on, we will only move forward. We are systematically implementing plans for our construction work, and the construction work has already begun. As I said, we will turn Karabakh and East Zangazur into a paradise. People will return there and live comfortably in the land of their ancestors."

News.Az

News.Az