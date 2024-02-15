Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: We should be with the countries fighting against neo-colonialism

“We must be at the forefront of the fight against Islamophobia in the world. We should be with the countries fighting against neo-colonialism,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14.

“We are showing and will continue to show support in the fight for complete eradication of neo-colonialism and the remnants of that ugly history from the face of the Earth. Those responsible for neocolonialism should also know that they have unleashed a cold war on us in vain... We will take adequate measures to the steps taken against us, and those who are preparing cunning plans against us, I am sure, will regret it,” the head of state pointed out.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

