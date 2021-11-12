President Ilham Aliyev awarded Supreme Order of Turkic World

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been awarded the “Supreme Order of Turkic World”, News.Az reports.

The Supreme Order was presented to the head of state by President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Istanbul on 12 November.

The decision of the Council of the Heads of Turkic-Speaking States says in this connection: “In recognition of the historic victory that ensured the liberation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the restoration of its territorial integrity under the leadership of His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Commander-in-Chief, which significantly contributed to the Turkic unity and paved the way to achieving enduring peace and stability in the region, the Council of Heads of State, upon the proposal of the President of the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hereby decided to award with great honor His Excellency Ilham Aliyev with the “Supreme Order of Turkic World”.

The decision was signed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.





News.Az