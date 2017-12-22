President issues order on additional measures on use of alternative and renewable energy sources

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures on use of alternative and renewable energy sources.

APA reports that following state properties in the disposal of State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources have been directed to the authorized capital of Azerishig OJSC:

The wind energy park consisting of 20 water power plants in Yeni Yashma settlement, Khizi district, Baku.

The wind energy park consisting of 2 wind power plants, monolithic concrete slabs for the installation of 16 wind turbines and other equipment in Shurabad settlement, Khizi region, Baku.

