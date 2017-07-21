Yandex metrika counter

President: Lack of fish market in Baku is shortcoming

“Now, we’ll lay the foundation of a fish breeding enterprise, fish market has been built. Look, there has never been a fish market in Baku so far. This is a sho

Head of the state noted that these fish markets serve citizens and turn into a tourism zone: “A beautiful boulevard was created here, fish market exists, a fish breeding enterprise is being created. Tourism will develop quickly. There is a big tourism project in Gurgan settlement. Now, Pirallahi has also turned into a beautiful place. A beautiful condition has been created here for Pirallahi and Baku resident, Azerbaijani citizens and foreigners”.  

