President of Azerbaijan attends opening of facilities in Ganja

On November 10, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the new building of Ganja State Philharmonic.

President Aliyev laid the foundation of Ganja State Philharmonic in 2012. The construction work here was completed this November.



The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the philharmonic and toured the building.



The head of state was informed that the six-storey building features administrative, training, make-up, director’s and recreation rooms, and a canteen. The building also houses a 1200-seat concert and a 300-seat conference hall, 11 boxes, including one VIP.



The philharmonic will also feature the sale of books.



The statues of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Niyazi and Arif Malikov are installed on the balcony on the third floor of the building.



An open-air summer concert stage, observation tower, 500-car underground parking lot and two-storey gallery of two blocks with a total area of 2,000 square meters were also built in the area.



Extensive landscaping work was done around the philharmonic hall, and decorative flower bushes were planted here.



Two fountains decorated with national ornaments were installed in front of the building.



President Aliyev then met with representatives of the general public of the city of Ganja and posed for photographs with them.



Later, the president viewed the construction of “Majestic Palace” hotel as part of his visit to Ganja.



The head of state was informed of the construction work.



The construction of the hotel started in April 2015, and has now entered its final stage. The seven-storey hotel will feature a total of 52 rooms, including one king`s suit, eight suites, 10 deluxe and 33 standard rooms. The hotel will also house a 120-seat restaurant and a 20-seat conference hall. The hotel has a 50-car parking lot.



Once put into service, the hotel will create 50 jobs.



President Aliyev was also informed of landscaping and construction work in the city.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also attended the inauguration of “Grand Qafqaz” trade complex in Ganja.



Head of Ganja City Executive Authority Elmar Valiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev about “Grand Qafqaz” trade complex.



The construction of the complex started in May, 2014, and ended in October, 2017. The facility covers a total area of 20 hectares. Five “Green Market” wholesale centers were built in the complex. 3,500 trade facilities were built here. There is a parking lot, which occupies an area of 1.3 hectares. The trade complex will create 5,000 jobs.



President Ilham Aliyev viewed fruit and vegetables sale section of the complex.

