President of Azerbaijan congratulates diplomats -PHOTO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the employees of diplomatic services on occasion of their professional holiday.

News.Az reports that the congratulation message reads:

"Our foreign policy is the continuation of our domestic policy. Today the foreign policy of Azerbaijan stands out for its principled position and independence. Certainly, the main reason behind it is the presence of strong political will."

It should be reminded that July 9 marked the day of Diplomatic Service in Azerbaijan. The holiday was established in line with the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated August 24, 2007.

The temporary regulation on the Secretariat of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was adopted in period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on July 9,1919, for the first time in the Muslim East.

Considering the role of national diplomacy in establishment of ADR and formation of independent Azerbaijan in the modern period, the head of state signed a decree on celebrating July 9 as the professional holiday of employees of the diplomatic services.

News.Az congratulates the employees of the country's diplomatic bodies who carry out the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan.

