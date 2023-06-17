President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov attended the inauguration of Auto Leasing Azerbaijan LLC in the “Araz Valley Economic Zone”

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, have attended the inauguration of Auto Leasing Azerbaijan LLC in the “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park in the Jabrayil district, News.az reports.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the works done here.

The Industrial Park occupies an area of 200 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev and Rais Rustam Minnikhanov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Auto Leasing Azerbaijan LLC.

Auto Leasing Azerbaijan LLC, a joint venture of Russia and Azerbaijan, has established a technical service center on the 3-hectare area of the “Araz Valley Economic Zone” Industrial Park. The center will serve as a hub for trucks and agricultural machinery.

More than AZN 9.4 million out of total investment worth AZN 10.2 million has already been invested in the construction of the enterprise.

News.Az