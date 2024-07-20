President of Azerbaijan: Our COP Team is working very efficiently

+ ↺ − 16 px

“A fair distribution of the wealth generated from fossil fuel sales, transparent and absolutely accountable. I can tell you that as time passes, there are less and less attacks on us (related to COP29 – Ed.),” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the second Shusha Global Media Forum themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation”.

“Our COP Team is working very efficiently and is actually spending most of their time at different meetings abroad. And our COP agenda is very clear, very predictable, and result-oriented,” the head of emphasized.

News.Az