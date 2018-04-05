President of Azerbaijan: We are grateful to the Non-Aligned Movement for supporting our territorial integrity

"Over half a century, the Non-Aligned Movement promotes the principles of humanism, bases its work on the principle of the territorial integrity of all countries."

According to Report, the statement came from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev who spoke at the conference of the foreign ministers of the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement that opened in Baku today.

Aliyev noted that the support of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was very important for Azerbaijan when it was elected to non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.



"Together we can achieve a lot," the president said.

He reminded that Azerbaijan had experienced aggression, and the country's territory has been occupied by Armenia for more than 25 years, while over a million became refugees and internally displaced persons.

"Armenians committed genocide in Khojaly against Azerbaijanis and today we intend to address our questions to the members of the Movement so that they express their position on this genocide."

The President stressed that despite the resolutions of international organizations, the territories of Azerbaijan remain occupied.

"We are grateful to the Non-Aligned Movement for their support and recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," the president said.

News.Az

