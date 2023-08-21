President of Azerbaijan: We will make joint efforts to successfully continue friendly relations with Paraguay

President of Azerbaijan: We will make joint efforts to successfully continue friendly relations with Paraguay

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to congratulate Santiago Peña on his assuming Presidency of the Republic of Paraguay, News.az reports.

Cordially congratulating the President of Paraguay, the head of state underlined, “I believe that we will make joint efforts to continue friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay in both bilateral and multilateral formats.”

President Ilham Aliyev offered his best regards and wished Santiago Peña success in his responsibilities for the sake of welfare of friendly people of Paraguay.

News.Az