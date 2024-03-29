President of Bulgaria makes a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 24, President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Rumen Radev expressed regret over the unexpected postponement of his planned visit to Baku due to internal political obligations in his country.

The heads of state discussed the prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation across various mutually beneficial areas. They emphasized the ample opportunities for developing partnership in energy, investments, transportation connectivity, and the promotion of business contacts between the two countries. Additionally, they highlighted the ongoing process of agreeing bilateral documents on a routine basis for the expansion of the legal framework.

During the phone conversation, the presidents agreed that new dates for the visit would be arranged through diplomatic channels.

